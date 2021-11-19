

Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah inaugurates this branch as chief guest in a programme held at Shibbari Branch.

Rajshahi Regional Manager of the Bank, Lal Mohammad presided over the ceremony. Principal of Government Brajalal (BL) College Professor Sharif Atiquzzaman, Managing Director of Gazi Medical College and Hospital Limited Dr. Gazi Mizanur Rahman, Vice President and Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division, Sanjib Chatterjee and Local dignitaries were present.

The chief guest Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah said Exim Bank is working for the development of the country's economy by combining both modern and Islamic banking.

He also discussed CSR activities of the bank and urged the local people to do banking with the Shibbari branch of Exim Bank.

Local dignitaries also spoke at the inaugural function and thanked the bank authorities for opening a branch in Shibbari and hoped the people of the area would get the sincere services of Exim Bank.







