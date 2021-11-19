Video
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:09 AM
Home Business

Banking Event

MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) organised a virtual Training on 'Foreign Exchange Transaction Monitoring and Management System and Cyber Security Awareness' at its own Training Institute in Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Desk officials from various AD branches and head office of the bank participated the virtual sessions. A total number of 218 officials of the bank attended the online programme.
Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the training.
He advised participating officials to be more diligent in online reporting to central bank. He also highlighted the importance of cyber security awareness on SWIFT operations and related modules.
Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the virtual program.


