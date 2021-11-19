

MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials

Desk officials from various AD branches and head office of the bank participated the virtual sessions. A total number of 218 officials of the bank attended the online programme.

Shamim Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO of the bank inaugurated the training.

He advised participating officials to be more diligent in online reporting to central bank. He also highlighted the importance of cyber security awareness on SWIFT operations and related modules.

Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the virtual program.











