

NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations

NRBC Bank Chairman S M Parvez Tamal inaugurated those 14 sub-branches as Chief Guest through video conference. Rasel Ahmed Liton, Executive Director of SKS Foundation, Kazi Md. Talha Additional Managing Director, Harunur Rashid, DMD and CFO, Kabir Ahmed, DMD, Major (Retd) Pervez Hossain, Head of Support Services and Branches Division, Romjam Ali Bhuyan, Micro Finance Department of the Bank joined the ceremony through video conference.

14 Partnership Banking Sub-branches are Sabujpara, Andharijhar and Rajarhat (Kurigram),Kaunia (Rangpur), Thana Road and Harindhara (Savar, Dhaka), Mirpur-6 (Dhaka), Islampur and Rasulganj (Lalmonirhat), Tarpan Ghat (Dinajpur), Nekmarad and Ruhiya (Thakurgaon), Chakdhapara and Baburhat (Nilphamari)

S M Parvez Tamal said, NRBC Bank has started Partnership Banking in order to provide services to the people devoid of banking facilities. This initiative shall be instrumental in creating new employments and promoting entrepreneurs.

High officials of the bank and local elites, distinguished clients, businessmen were present in the occasion. During the ceremony, a munajat was held seeking divine blessings of the Almighty for the welfare, progress and prosperity of the bank.







