S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Tuesday launched its highly-anticipated new cabin products, which will be rolled out on its Boeing 737-8 fleet in the coming weeks.

This elevates the customer experience on board the Airline s narrowbody aircraft fleet to a level similar to its widebody aircraft, offering a consistent and premium travel journey across the entire Singapore Airlines network.

All of SIA s 737-8 aircraft will have 154 seats in two classes, 10 in Business Class and 144 in Economy Class, with new cabin products featuring bespoke elements that have been designed especially for the SIA customer, says a press release.

The lie-flat Business Class seats have been designed by London-based Factorydesign, and manufactured for Singapore Airlines by Thompson Aero Seating. The Economy Class cabin will feature the latest generation sleek and slim-line seats, which have been built by Collins Aerospace. The 737-8 cabin has been designed with a special focus on ergonomics, helping to ensure that everything is within easy reach for customers.







