REHAB fair starts in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: A four-day housing and real estate fair began in Chattogram city on Wednesday to promote sales of affordable flats and plots for the customers.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inaugurated the `REHAB Fair 2021' as the chief guest at Radisson Blu Bay View Hotel. Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and REHAB President Shamsul Al Amin were present as special guests.

In his speech, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Nasrul Hamid said, a project has been undertaken to provide uninterrupted power supply to Chittagong. It will be implemented in two-and-a-half years. Other Projects have been undertaken to generate electricity from waste. If this project is implemented, Chittagong will be the first city in the country to generate electricity from waste.

The Chittagong chapter of Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) organised the fair for the 14th time in the county's premier port city.

According to REHAB, it has already organized 13 successful housing fairs in Chattogram. REHAB has been working on planned urbanization in Chattogram since 2006. The 907 members of REHAB and their organizations are providing food to 20 million people who depend on 2 million workers. Creating new entrepreneurs in the housing sector.

There are a total 71 stalls in this year's REHAB Chittagong Fair. For the first time, Airbell Development Technologies Ltd, Rupayan City Uttara, US-Bangla Asset Ltd. and Wikon Properties Ltd are participating in this fair as a Gold sponsor.

Fifteen organizations including Sanmar, Epic, Finlay, Jumairah, Concord, SAF holdings, Ranks FC, Equity, Building Technologies, Amin Mohammad, Seth Properties, CA property, Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited are participating as co-sponsors.

REHAB Vice President and Chittagong Regional Committee Chairman Abdul Kauiam Chowdhury read out a written statement at the conference where REHAB Vice president (1) Kamal mahmud, Director and Co-Chairman (1) Eng. Mohammad Didarul Hoque Chowdhury and Mahbub Sobhan Jalal Tanvir, Director, REHAB Co-Chairman-(2), REHAB Chattogram Regional Committee were also

present.

The fair will remain open for the visitors from 10:00am to 9:00pm every day. Ticket price has been fixed at Tk 50 for single entry and Tk 100 for multiple entries.











