Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL) of Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla) held at La Meridien, Dhaka recently. The meeting was attended by the Shareholders and the Board of Directors of the Company.