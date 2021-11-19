Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IBN SINA Pharmaceutical approves 47pc cash dividends

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

IBN SINA Pharmaceutical approves 47pc cash dividends

IBN SINA Pharmaceutical approves 47pc cash dividends

IBN SINA Pharmaceutical Industry Ltd approves 47 per cent cash dividend after evaluating the financial report for the Year-2020-21 at its 37th Annual General Meeting through Digital (Virtual) Platform recently, says a press release.
Jb. Kazi Harunor Rashid Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.
Managing Director Prof. Dr. A. K. M Sadrul Islam along with others Directors, Statutory Auditors, Compliance Auditors and Company Secretary were present in the event.  
The Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements were presented at the AGM for Financial Year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Sadrul Islam, Managing Director spoke on the occasion and  replied to questions from shareholders.  Dr. Mohammad Ayub  Miah and Prof. Colonel (Retd.) Dr. Zehad Khan were re-elected as Director by rotation.
The Company had made a significant contribution in the year under review towards the National Exchequers by paying Tk. 1,35,29,51,124/- (One Hundred Thirty Five Crore Twenty Nine Lac Fifty One Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Four) as Income Tax, VAT and other applicable Taxes.
As per Bangladesh Labour Laws, Company has transferred 5pc of profit i.e. Tk. 3,57,33665/- (Three Crore Fifty Seven Lac Thirty Three Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Five)  to Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF). A good number of Shareholders, both male and female were present in the Meeting.
The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to and from the Chairman of the Company with prayers for blessings of the Almighty Allah to all human being at large.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari
MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials
NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations
S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products
REHAB fair starts in Chattogram
Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting
Parliament passes BHBFC amendment bill-2021


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft