

IBN SINA Pharmaceutical approves 47pc cash dividends

Jb. Kazi Harunor Rashid Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.

Managing Director Prof. Dr. A. K. M Sadrul Islam along with others Directors, Statutory Auditors, Compliance Auditors and Company Secretary were present in the event.

The Directors' Report, Auditors' Report and Audited Financial Statements were presented at the AGM for Financial Year July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Sadrul Islam, Managing Director spoke on the occasion and replied to questions from shareholders. Dr. Mohammad Ayub Miah and Prof. Colonel (Retd.) Dr. Zehad Khan were re-elected as Director by rotation.

The Company had made a significant contribution in the year under review towards the National Exchequers by paying Tk. 1,35,29,51,124/- (One Hundred Thirty Five Crore Twenty Nine Lac Fifty One Thousand One Hundred and Twenty Four) as Income Tax, VAT and other applicable Taxes.

As per Bangladesh Labour Laws, Company has transferred 5pc of profit i.e. Tk. 3,57,33665/- (Three Crore Fifty Seven Lac Thirty Three Thousand Six Hundred and Sixty Five) to Workers' Profit Participation Fund (WPPF). A good number of Shareholders, both male and female were present in the Meeting.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to and from the Chairman of the Company with prayers for blessings of the Almighty Allah to all human being at large.













