DSE staff protest against rescinding their benefits

Employees of the country's main bourse - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), angrily surrounded the company's managing director (MD) Tareq Amin Bhuiyan and chief operating officer (COO) M Saifur Rahman Majumder.

At noon on Thursday (November 18), angry workers took up position in front of the two officers' office rooms complaining that the two officials have rescind the benefits of the employees.

Several officials said the DSE board meeting on Wednesday (November 18) approved 4 per cent dividend for the shareholders and also decided to give some facilities to the employees who suffered from long time closure of the bourse.

Earlier DSE officials said by exerting influence, the COO has reduced the facilities of the employees. For this reason, the staff members got angry and surrounded the COO in his office. At the same time, workers also reacted angrily to the MD.

When contacted on mobile phone, DSE managing director Tareq Amin Bhuiyan said dividend has been declared for the shareholders in Wednesday's board meeting. This time we will pay 4 percent cash dividend to the shareholders.

Asked about workers' outrage and the siege of the COO's office, he said it is nothing serious. In fact not any protest. They came for their demands as they did not receive increments for a long time.

When contacted DSE Chaieman Yunusur Rahman said, "Wednesday's board meeting decided to pay 4 percent dividend to the shareholders." Besides, it has been decided to provide some facilities to the employees. We want to give employees the benefits they deserve.

Angered by this, they locked the COO in his room. But "This is not supposed to happen. The decision taken by the board should not be rescind. He said, the matter is not like that. The board decided to give some benefits to the employees, some employees went to the MD to know what benefits are being given to them. He added the increment to DSE workers remained stuck up for a long time. It did not go through our previous board. We now want to give employees the benefits they deserve.

Meanwhile, according to DSE sources, a written complaint was recently lodged by DSE officials with the regulatory body of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

The letter gives a list of the facilities which the DSE has cancelled to its employees. These include cancellation of performance increment for fiscal 2018-19 and their fiscal Increment and performance increment for 2019-20. DSE has also cancelled accumulated earned leave for employees. The complaints also include earned leave money denied for majority of the employees paying a few officers and not paying for leave to others without notice.

