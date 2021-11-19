Video
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:08 AM
SME Foundation MD for reducing banker-entrepreneur gap

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

Managing Director of the SME Foundation Dr Md  Mofizur Rahman suggested for reducing the banker-entrepreneurship gap  to ensure smooth distribution of loans from the government stimulus packages  for the small and medium entrepreneurs to offset the shock of Covid-19.
Mofizur made the remarks while addressing a SME entrepreneur-banker loan  matchmaking function held in Rangpur organised by the SME Foundation on Wednesday.
He also opined that the entrepreneurs need to submit necessary documents to  the banks for getting loans under the government stimulus packages.
Moderated by deputy managing director of the SME Foundation Sumon Chandra  Saha, Bangladesh Bank general manager Mohammad Jamal Uddin and RAKUB general  manager Md Babar Ali also spoke, among others, on the occasion.
Md Mofizur underscored the need for creating more awareness among the  entrepreneurs and bankers about the concerned policies of the SME Foundation  for distributing loans under the stimulus package.
He informed although the rate of female entrepreneurs receiving loans under  the Taka 20,000 crore stimulus package for CMSME sector has so far reached  six percent, but the rate of female entrepreneurs receiving loans under the  stimulus package distributed by the SME Foundation reached more than 30  percent.
In order to distribute Taka 200 crore for the small and medium entrepreneurs in the current fiscal year under the second stimulus package to  offset the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic, the SME Foundation has already  inked agreements with 19 banks and financial institutions.
An entrepreneur will be able to take maximum Taka 50 lakh and minimum Taka  one lakh as loan with an interest rate of four percent. Besides, the  entrepreneurs will be able to receive collateral free loans up to Taka 25 lakh.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

