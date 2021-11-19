

DBH opens its branch in Khulna

The branch was opened at Raj Square (5th Floor), Plot A-1, KDA Majid Sharani, Sonadanga - at the heart of Khulna city, says a press release.

Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH, formally inaugurated this branch. He hoped that the new branch in the headquarter of Khulna Division will contribute to increase the housing stocks and home ownerships in this region and will help DBH to attain significant business growth.

Prominent developers of Khulna City also attended the inauguration ceremony.

DMD & Head of Credit of DBH A. K. M. Tanvir Kamal, Head of Administration & Recovery Saiyaf Ejaz, Head of Loan Sales Md. Golam Rosul Salim, Head of Deposits, Customer Experience & Business Planning Sabed Bin Ahsan, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, Branch In-Charge Prodip Krishna Mondal and other high officials were present during the inauguration ceremony.

This is the 12th branch of the company and first in the southern part of the country after having its branches in other major cities like Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Gazipur and Narayanganj. DBH, the home loan specialist institution with AAA credit rating for 16 consecutive years, is planning to open another branch in Rajshahi city soon.



Delta Brac Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DBH), the largest housing finance institution of the country, has recently opened a branch in Khulna City with an aim to provide home loan and deposits services to the people of this region.The branch was opened at Raj Square (5th Floor), Plot A-1, KDA Majid Sharani, Sonadanga - at the heart of Khulna city, says a press release.Nasimul Baten, Managing Director and CEO of DBH, formally inaugurated this branch. He hoped that the new branch in the headquarter of Khulna Division will contribute to increase the housing stocks and home ownerships in this region and will help DBH to attain significant business growth.Prominent developers of Khulna City also attended the inauguration ceremony.DMD & Head of Credit of DBH A. K. M. Tanvir Kamal, Head of Administration & Recovery Saiyaf Ejaz, Head of Loan Sales Md. Golam Rosul Salim, Head of Deposits, Customer Experience & Business Planning Sabed Bin Ahsan, Company Secretary Jashim Uddin, Branch In-Charge Prodip Krishna Mondal and other high officials were present during the inauguration ceremony.This is the 12th branch of the company and first in the southern part of the country after having its branches in other major cities like Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet, Cumilla, Gazipur and Narayanganj. DBH, the home loan specialist institution with AAA credit rating for 16 consecutive years, is planning to open another branch in Rajshahi city soon.