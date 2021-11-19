

Berger awards 4 students of DU Fine Arts Faculty

The award program, titled "Berger Award for Students of Fine Art, University of Dhaka," aims to honor the students with the highest CGPAs in the Honor's Program under eight departments of the FFA, DU, says a press release.

A five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BPBL and the FFA, DU, on December 31, 2017, regarding this talent acknowledgment initiative.

Md. Helal Hosen from the Department of Drawing & Painting has won this year's "Student of the Year" award, bagging the lucrative prize of BDT 50,000 for the 2019 academic year, besides a regular scholarship.

Seven other students - Emran Hasan (Department of Graphic Design), Tafannum Kagoji (Department of Printmaking), Sandipta Mollick Shabnam (Department of Oriental Art), Md. Abu Ibney Rafi (Department of Ceramics), Shimul Kumar Paul (Department of Sculpture), Sharmin Khatun (Department of Crafts) and Md. Naushad Islam (Department of History Art) - were also rewarded with the scholarship of BDT 30,000 each. All the students are from the 2018-19 academic session.

Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University; Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & marketing, BPBL; A M M Fazlur Rashid, Head Channel Engagement, BPBL; Reina Ashfin Khan, Head Market Research, BPBL; and other respected officials from BPBL and FFA, DU were present at the event held at the Dhaka University campus.

Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & marketing, BPBL said, "Berger is more than a paints solution brand in this country. It is the name of emotion full of colors and hope in almost every household. We wish to patronize talent and grow the budding prospects towards brighter career paths, which has been the reason we signed the MoU with the Fine Art Faculty of DU. Congratulations to all of this year's winners, and best wishes for all your future endeavors".



