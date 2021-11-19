Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Berger awards 4 students of DU Fine Arts Faculty

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

Berger awards 4 students of DU Fine Arts Faculty

Berger awards 4 students of DU Fine Arts Faculty

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd (BPBL) has awarded eight meritorious students from the Faculty of Fine Art (FFA), University of Dhaka, including the special selection of "BERGER Student of the Year."
The award program, titled "Berger Award for Students of Fine Art, University of Dhaka," aims to honor the students with the highest CGPAs in the Honor's Program under eight departments of the FFA, DU, says a press release.
A five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between BPBL and the FFA, DU, on December 31, 2017, regarding this talent acknowledgment initiative.
Md. Helal Hosen from the Department of Drawing & Painting has won this year's "Student of the Year" award, bagging the lucrative prize of BDT 50,000 for the 2019 academic year, besides a regular scholarship.
Seven other students - Emran Hasan (Department of Graphic Design), Tafannum Kagoji (Department of Printmaking), Sandipta Mollick Shabnam (Department of Oriental Art), Md. Abu Ibney Rafi (Department of Ceramics), Shimul Kumar Paul (Department of Sculpture), Sharmin Khatun (Department of Crafts) and Md. Naushad Islam (Department of History Art) - were also rewarded with the scholarship of BDT 30,000 each. All the students are from the 2018-19 academic session.
Professor Nisar Hossain, Dean, Faculty of Fine Art, Dhaka University; Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & marketing, BPBL; A M M Fazlur Rashid, Head Channel Engagement, BPBL; Reina Ashfin Khan, Head Market Research, BPBL; and other respected officials from BPBL and FFA, DU were present at the event held at the Dhaka University campus.
Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, Senior General Manager, Sales & marketing, BPBL said, "Berger is more than a paints solution brand in this country. It is the name of emotion full of colors and hope in almost every household. We wish to patronize talent and grow the budding prospects towards brighter career paths, which has been the reason we signed the MoU with the Fine Art Faculty of DU. Congratulations to all of this year's winners, and best wishes for all your future endeavors".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari
MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials
NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations
S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products
REHAB fair starts in Chattogram
Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting
Parliament passes BHBFC amendment bill-2021


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft