Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:07 AM
Energypac launches leadership development programme

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Leading power engineering company Energypac Power Generation Ltd (EPGL) has launched a leadership development programme titled 'Energetic Future Leadership Program (EFLP)' to provide students a gateway to the professional world through training and networking.
EPGL has curated the programme specifically to provide engineering students with the unique opportunity of setting their chosen professional discipline in the context of the bigger picture. The Energetic Future Leadership Program will take place over the course of three months with a total of twelve lessons. Taking place virtually, twice a year, the program will allow students with the special prospect of interacting with experienced professionals.
Highlighting the program's innovative, immersive, and collaborative approach, Naweed Rashid, Chief Strategy Officer, EPGL said: "Energypac realizes the importance of this life-altering skillTime and again, we have been working relentlessly for the country's people and its economy."
Engineering students currently in their third or fourth year will be eligible to partake in this exclusive program. Participants who complete the courses will receive an official certification from Energypac via a grand award ceremony. On top of that, the top three participants will get preferences to secure the Management Trainee Officer (MTO) position at Energypac in their subsequent openings.
Interested engineering students can apply for the program at https://www.energypac.com/energetic-future-leadership-program/. The application for the first intake was opened on Wednesday and will close on November 26, next.


