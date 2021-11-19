

ISHO first BD firm invited to Dubai Design Week

Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO, along with renowned industry stalwarts was invited to participate as a panelist on the topic about the 'Future of Homes' and how user needs, experiences, technology and design are transforming residential architecture and interiors, says a press release.

Rayana, the first Bangladeshi ever to be invited, spoke on how the past, present and future influence design in residential spaces and how the pandemic has brought about a tectonic shift in consumer needs and requirements in homes today.

Speaking about the session, Rayana Hossain, Founder and Managing Director of ISHO said: "It's been an honor to be the first ever Bangladeshi company to be invited which puts ISHO and the country on a stage where there is intellectual discourse around design. I hope we will be able to host such events in the future where we set the narrative about innovation and design in Bangladesh"

The other panelists included American designer Rob McIntosh, who was previously at Apple and BMW amongst other high-profile roles. Also speaking at the session was Laura Bielecki, presently Group Design Director at Ellington Properties Development LLC.

Pratyush Sarup, Content Director of Architectural Digest Middle East, was the moderator of the session with both Sarup and Bielecki being members of Dubai Design Week's Advisory Board as well.

The focus of the discussion was to analyses the different use-cases, experiences, services and constraints whilst also emphasizing how immediate and long-term trends in residential design are determined by the features, amenities and touchpoints which are likely to become integral features of our homes. The role of technological innovation, interior and experience design were also expanded upon.







