Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:07 AM
Nagad offers up to 50pc cash back on mobile recharge

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Nagad, the mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Post Office, has come up with a cash-back power offer of up to 50 percent on recharges of all mobile operators in the country.
The offer has been rolled out to provide convenience to the customers in case of mobile recharges.
Nagad users among the Grameenphone, Robi Axiata Ltd (Robi-Airtel), Banglalink, and Teletalk customers can enjoy this facility while making prepaid recharge and paying postpaid bills from Nagad wallet for themselves or their loved ones, said a press release.
In order to recharge mobile from Nagad wallet, anyone have to open the Nagad wallet menu first and enter the mobile phone number. The customer will receive mobile balance by entering the amount of recharge and submitting it. Once the recharge is completed, the customers will be notified through a confirmation message.
The offer is valid from November 16, 2021 until further notice and applicable for all Nagad customers and all mobile phone operators. However, in order to avail this offer, customers must have an active Nagad account.
The cash back will be available on the Nagad account against which the account has been opened or will be opened. All information about the offer is subject to consideration by the respective mobile operators. In this case, Nagad will only act as a cash-back and payment service provider.
During the campaign, customers will be able to enjoy the offer more than once by meeting all the conditions on Nagad app or dialing *167#. If considered as per the terms of the offer, the users will qualify for the cash-back even on the day the recharge is made.
Speaking about the offer, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief marketing officer of Nagad, said: "Nagad is working to bring down the daily expenses of the people. We're trying our best to provide services at the lowest possible cost. We hope customers will enjoy better and more improved services in the coming days."    BSS


