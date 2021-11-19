Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UN warns of soaring prices in 2022 due to freight rate spike

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

GENEVA, Nov 18: The United Nations warned Thursday that a surge in container freight rates could mean higher prices for consumers next year unless pandemic-fuelled problems are untangled.
The UN's trade and development agency (UNCTAD) said global import price levels could increase by 11 percent and consumer price levels by 1.5 percent between now and 2023.
"Global consumer prices will rise significantly in the year ahead until shipping supply chain disruptions are unblocked and port constraints and terminal inefficiencies are tackled," UNCTAD said in its Review of Maritime Transport 2021 report.
Global supply chains faced unprecedented demand from the second half of 2020 onwards as consumers spent on goods rather than services during coronavirus lockdowns.
But the upswing in demand hit several practical constraints, including container ship carrying capacity, container shortages, labour shortages, congestion at ports and Covid-19 restrictions.
The mismatch led to record container freight rates "on practically all container trade routes", according to the report.
"The current surge in freight rates will have a profound impact on trade and undermine socioeconomic recovery, especially in developing countries, until maritime shipping operations return to normal," said Rebeca Grynspan, UNCTAD's secretary general.
"Returning to normal would entail investing in new solutions, including infrastructure, freight technology and digitalisation and trade facilitation measures," she said.
UNCTAD said the pandemic had magnified pre-existing industry challenges, particularly labour shortages and infrastructure gaps.
It also exposed vulnerabilities, such as when China's Yantian Port shut in May due to a coronavirus outbreak, causing significant delays, or when the giant container ship Ever Given blocked the Suez Canal in March, snarling global trade.
Still, the pandemic's impact on maritime trade volumes last year was less severe than initially expected, UNCTAD said.
Maritime trade contracted by 3.8 percent to 10.65 billion tons in 2020, and is projected to increase by 4.3 percent in 2021.
UNCTAD said the medium-term outlook remained positive but was subject to "mounting risks and uncertainties".
The agency predicted that annual growth will slow to 2.4 percent between 2022 and 2026, compared to 2.9 percent over the past two decades.
"A lasting recovery... largely hinges on being able to mitigate the headwinds and on a worldwide vaccine roll-out," said Grynspan.
"The impacts of the Covid-19 crisis will hit small island developing states (SIDS) and least developed countries (LDCs) the hardest."
The rise in consumer prices is expected to be 7.5 percent in SIDS and 2.2 percent in LDCs.
Contending with lockdowns, border closures and a lack of international flights, hundreds of thousands of seafarers have been stranded at sea, unable to be repatriated or replaced, UNCTAD said. The UN agency urged governments and industry to work together to end the crew change crisis in the sector, which employs more than 1.9 million people worldwide.
UNCTAD also said the vaccination rate of seafarers was around 41 percent and called for them to be jabbed as a priority.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari
MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials
NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations
S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products
REHAB fair starts in Chattogram
Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting
Parliament passes BHBFC amendment bill-2021


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft