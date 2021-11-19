Video
NBR to award 9 companies for paying highest VAT

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) will honour 9 business firms on the National VAT Day for paying the highest amount of Value Added Tax (VAT) for fiscal 2019-20.
NBR's VAT department on Wednesday released a list of awardees. Earlier the Economic Relations Division (ERD) published a gazette notification in this regard.
December 10 is celebrated as the National VAT Day every year. The NBR honour the highest tax payers every year on this day.
Nine firms under three categories- production, business and service- will receive the awards at a ceremony in Dhaka.
The list of awardees includes Aristopharma Limited, Square Toiletries Limited and Maya Bidi Factory under the production category, SM Motors, AMCO Bajaj International and Union Motors Limited under business category and IDTCO Bangladesh Co. Ltd. Gray Advertising Ltd. and Robert Boss (Bangladesh) Ltd under service category.
The VAT department of the National Board of Revenue has been regularly honoring the top VAT payers for several years.
Business establishments which have Electronic Business Identification Number (EBIN), issue regular VAT receipts to the consumers and regularly deposit the collected VAT money in the government treasury are considered eligible for the award.
NBR will also honour 102 companies in the three categories as the top VAT payers at the district level.    UNB


