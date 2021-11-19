Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA chief for boosting Made in Bangladesh brand

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has stressed the need for organizing more promotional campaign and road-shows to introduce 'Made in Bangladesh' across the globe, as well as to brand Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh has immense potential ahead in terms of exploring new and emerging markets. BGMEA being the apex trade body has organized several scoping and trade missions in potential markets and still working relentlessly in the area of apparel diplomacy," he told a webinar titled "Opportunities and Potential of Bangladesh RMG industry in pursuit of Sustained Growth".
The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) organized the webinar on the occasion of "Sourcing Bangladesh-2021, Virtual Edition" on Wednesday, said a press release.
AHM Ahsan, Vice-chairman of EPB chaired the webinar while Fazlul Haq, President, Bangladesh Employers Federation, MS Siddiqui, Co-convenor, Bangladesh Columnist Forum, and Md Khorshed Alam, Chairman, Standing Committee on Development of local spinning and weaving mills of BTMA attended the discussion as panelists.
In his address as the keynote speaker, Faruque laid emphasis on shift to non-cotton products as their demand is on the rise in the global market.
"So, we are now prioritizing our focus to non-cotton based textile and apparel to realign our product mix with global sourcing trend and this can be a potential area of investment in the upcoming days."
Faruque said, "Virtual marketplace could also be a big source of growth while we need to move from OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) to ODM (Original Design Manufacturer)."

For entering into that new arena of business, it is important to work on several issues such as reforming foreign exchange policies, export and import policies, tax policy, extend fiscal incentive to those who will develop their own collection and involve in innovation, he added.
"We need more investments in the backward linkage textile sector, particularly in the woven. The textile sector is a largely unexplored area and highly potential for investment, which is the man-made fiber based yarns and fabrics, functional fabrics like polyester, viscose, spandex, mlange, etc," the BGMEA President added.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari
MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials
NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations
S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products
REHAB fair starts in Chattogram
Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting
Parliament passes BHBFC amendment bill-2021


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft