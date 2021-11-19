Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh, Somalia to establish cooperation on contract farming

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Somalia has agreed to a Bangladesh government proposal on joint contract   farming in the African country for better use of its huge unutilized cultivable land to grow more food..
Visiting State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Balal Mohamed Cusman agreed to the proposal made by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen when the two met on Wednesday.  
Balal Mohamed met Momen in the sidelines of IORA 21st meeting of Council of Ministers in the city and discussed bilateral issues.
Both sides agreed to establish cooperation in education, IT and agriculture sectors as well as developing existing trade and commerce.
Dr Momen proposed that the agreement on cooperation on avoidance of double taxation may be signed between two countries.
He also sought the support of Somalia on the issue of safe and dignified return of the displaced Rohingya people to their homeland.
The Balal Mohamed sought support of Bangladesh for Somalia contesting for UN Security Council Election in 2025-2026 turn.
He expressed his heartfelt thanks for the warm welcome extended by Bangladesh side to the Somalian delegation during IORA conference.
Foreign Minister Momen informed that Bangladesh is observing the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.  
He apprised the Somalian State Minister about the extensive vaccination programme of Bangladesh Government as well as Government plan for coproduction of Covid vaccine to immunize the people.
Momen also apprised him about the country's march on the highway of development and said that Bangladesh is maintaining robust economic growth despite the effect of Covid Pandemic.
He underlined that both the countries may cooperate in various areas including agriculture, education and IT &ICT.
The Foreign Minister suggested that Somalian students may choose to study in Bangladesh private Universities as education is being offered in various disciplines.
He also mentioned that Bangladesh has made a lot of progress in agricultural research areas as well as agricultural production.  Bangladesh is also exporting pharmaceuticals to a large number of countries.
The country has also acquired expertise in ship building and it is producing big ships, burges and boats.
Momen said Bangladesh has earned expertise in sectors like IT and ICT, agriculture including fisheries and livestock and added that Bangladesh and Somalia maintain friendly cooperation and both can benefit from cordial relation.  
Somalia has been supporting international candidature of Bangladesh and particularly seek help of Somalia at the next IMO and Human Rights Councils meeting in which Bangladesh is vying for a seat.      BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari
MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials
NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations
S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products
REHAB fair starts in Chattogram
Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting
Parliament passes BHBFC amendment bill-2021


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft