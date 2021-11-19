Bangladesh, Somalia to establish cooperation on contract farming

Somalia has agreed to a Bangladesh government proposal on joint contract farming in the African country for better use of its huge unutilized cultivable land to grow more food..

Visiting State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Balal Mohamed Cusman agreed to the proposal made by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen when the two met on Wednesday.

Balal Mohamed met Momen in the sidelines of IORA 21st meeting of Council of Ministers in the city and discussed bilateral issues.

Both sides agreed to establish cooperation in education, IT and agriculture sectors as well as developing existing trade and commerce.

Dr Momen proposed that the agreement on cooperation on avoidance of double taxation may be signed between two countries.

He also sought the support of Somalia on the issue of safe and dignified return of the displaced Rohingya people to their homeland.

The Balal Mohamed sought support of Bangladesh for Somalia contesting for UN Security Council Election in 2025-2026 turn.

He expressed his heartfelt thanks for the warm welcome extended by Bangladesh side to the Somalian delegation during IORA conference.

Foreign Minister Momen informed that Bangladesh is observing the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman this year.

He apprised the Somalian State Minister about the extensive vaccination programme of Bangladesh Government as well as Government plan for coproduction of Covid vaccine to immunize the people.

Momen also apprised him about the country's march on the highway of development and said that Bangladesh is maintaining robust economic growth despite the effect of Covid Pandemic.

He underlined that both the countries may cooperate in various areas including agriculture, education and IT &ICT.

The Foreign Minister suggested that Somalian students may choose to study in Bangladesh private Universities as education is being offered in various disciplines.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh has made a lot of progress in agricultural research areas as well as agricultural production. Bangladesh is also exporting pharmaceuticals to a large number of countries.

The country has also acquired expertise in ship building and it is producing big ships, burges and boats.

Momen said Bangladesh has earned expertise in sectors like IT and ICT, agriculture including fisheries and livestock and added that Bangladesh and Somalia maintain friendly cooperation and both can benefit from cordial relation.

Somalia has been supporting international candidature of Bangladesh and particularly seek help of Somalia at the next IMO and Human Rights Councils meeting in which Bangladesh is vying for a seat. BSS







