Bhalla now heads Schneider Electric in SAARC Region



Sachin Bhalla

Sachin comes with over 19 years of experience in handling various leadership roles in Business Management and was earlier with Luminous Power Technologies, as the Senior Vice President - Marketing, says a company press release.

He will be taking over Venkatraman Swaminathan's role, as the former will move on to head operations in East Asia and Japan in his new role as the BVP, Secure Power in Schneider Electric Singapore.

In his new role, Sachin will helm business operations for the Greater India Zone including Bangladesh of the Secure Power Division which provides complete physical infrastructure solutions for data centres, distributed IT environments, and industrial applications through its industry leading brands APC, Uniflair Cooling, President Racks, and Luminous UPS. Sachin has been an integral part of the Schneider Electric group for over 11 years, prior to which he was at McKinsey and Sapient.



