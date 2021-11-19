Islamic banks’ market share in deposits drops

Market share of Shariah-based banks dropped to 25.75 per cent at the end of September 2021 from 27.26 per cent three months ago amid central bank's move to squeeze high liquidity in the banking system.

Although the deposits of Islamic banks grew by 2.29 per cent or Tk 8,415 crore during the period under consideration, the banks lost their market share to conventional banking by 1.51 percentage points during the quarter.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed Islamic banks' deposits rose to Tk 3,76,578 crore at the end of September 2021 from Tk 3,68,163 crore three months ago.

Of the Tk 3,76,578 crore in deposits, full-fledged Islamic banks' held Tk 3,55,100 crore, Islamic banking branches of conventional banks held Tk 10,126 crore and Islamic banking windows of conventional banks held the remaining Tk 11,352 crore.

BB research division executive director Md Habibur Rahman told The Daily Observer, 'It might be an impact of BB's move to squeeze excess liquidity from the money market.' The sales of dollar and the issuance of BB bills have gradually reduced the amount of excess liquidity in the money market.

The reduced money supply has slowed down the growth of deposits, he said, adding that the same might have happened in the case of Islamic banks.

As a results the amount of overall excess liquidity in the country's banking system dropped to Tk 2,23,858 crore at the end of September from Tk 2,31,000 crore three months ago.

The amount of excess liquidity in the Islamic banks also dropped marginally to Tk 35,186 crore at the end of September 2021 from Tk 36,365 crore at the end of June 2021. On the other hand, the Islamic banks' market share in investments, also known as loans and advances in traditional banking, has increased to 28.37 per cent in September 2021 from 27.55 per cent three months ago.

The BB data showed investments of banks increased by 2.71 per cent to Tk 3,36,820 crore at the end of September from Tk 3,27,943 crore three months ago.

The full-fledged Islamic banks held Tk 3,21,036 crore in investment portfolio, Islamic banking branches of conventional banks held Tk 8,611 crore in investment portfolio and Islamic banking windows of conventional banks held the remaining Tk 7,173 crore. On November 1, 2021, Moody's Investors Service said Islamic banks in Bangladesh had higher asset risks than the conventional private banks because they had rapidly increased their corporate exposures.

Moody's also said the loss buffers of the Islamic banks were lower compared with that of the conventional banks. Now, 33 out of the 60 scheduled banks in the country are offering Islamic banking services.

The BB report showed Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited held 35.27 per cent of the market share in deposits of the overall deposits in Islamic banks followed by 12 per cent market share of First Security Islami Bank, 10.58 per cent share of EXIM Bank, 9.51 per cent of AL-Arafah Islami Bank and 8.67 per cent of Social Islami Bank.











