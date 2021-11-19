ADB approves $150m loan to fund BD small enterprises

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will provide financing for cottage, micro and small sized enterprises with a loan of US$150 million it approved this week to support businesses operated by youth, returning migrant workers and rural entrepreneurs.

The loan will also support women activities along with businesses which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan to Bangladesh Bank will be on-lent to participating financial institutions (PFIs), which in turn will help 30,000 CMSEs operated by the beneficiaries.

The project aims at generating employment and help the vulnerable groups to recover from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a press release.

The release said youth unemployment is high in the country, and they are more severely affected as they concentrate in business sectors such as retail trade, accommodation, and food services, which were worst hit by the pandemic.

About 400,000 overseas migrant workers have returned since the start of the pandemic, and many remained in the country unemployed. Rural incomes have stayed depressed and nonfarm employment opportunities remain limited. Rural enterprises were severely affected, putting further pressure on rural sector employment.

"ADB supports Bangladesh government's long-term strategy to tackle the country's employment challenges, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic," said ADB Principal Financial Sector Specialist for South Asia Dongdong Zhang.

"Promoting access to finance will help address a critical challenge of helping vulnerable groups in the immediate term and developing CMSEs in the long term," Zhang added.

Given the limited access of women to finance and their high concentration in retail, travel, and hospitality sectors, they have borne the brunt of the impact of the pandemic.

The project has targeted to disburse 20 percent of the funds to microbusiness led by women to support their recovery. ADB will provide an additional $900,000 technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund for Bangladesh Bank and PFIs to help them strengthen their risk management capacities, business process, and information systems.

The assistance will also boost their support of CMSEs by incorporating mobile finance, value chain financing, and sustainable financing tackling climate change.

This project builds on the $250 million policy-based Strengthening Social Resilience Program, approved by ADB in June 2021, to strengthen Bangladesh's social protection programs and resilience of vulnerable groups.

It also make available $50 million additional financing to the ongoing Microenterprise Development Project, approved in December 2020, to help restore economic activities of microenterprises affected by COVID-19 in the country, ADB said.











