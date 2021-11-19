Major stocks indices rise for 4th running day

Major indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Stocks rose for the 4th consecutive session on Thursday as investors continued to buy prospective shares including bank scripts.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 31.04 points or 0.43 per cent to 7,091. DSEX added more than 161 points in the past four consecutive sessions.

The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also ended 11.65 points higher to finish at 2,694. However, the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) fell 3.81 points to close at 1,480.

Turnover stood at Tk 14.61 billion, which was 3.05 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 15.07 billion.

Losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 341 issues traded, 159 declined, 152 advanced and 30 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Beximco - the flagship company of Beximco Group- was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 1.55 billion changing hands, closely followed by Fortune Shoes (Tk 938 million), Delta Life Insurance (Tk 892 million), IFIC Bank (Tk 783 million) and NRB Commercial Bank (Tk 771 million).

Tung Hai Knitting & Dyeing, a Z category company, was the day's top gainer, rising 10 per cent while Kattali Textile was the worst lower, losing 9.73 per cent.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 81 points to settle at 20,723 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rose 49 points to close at 12,459.

Of the issues traded, 130 advanced, 108 declined and 26 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 18.59 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 535 million.









