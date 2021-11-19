Video
S Korean envoy lauds BEPZA performances

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134
Business Correspondent

Ambassador of the South Korea to Bangladesh Lee Jang-keun while visiting Dhaka Export Processing Zone (DEPZ) on Thursday expressed his satisfaction on the overall production oriented peaceful environment prevailing in the DEPZ and the role of Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) in economic development of Bangladesh.
Welcoming the Ambassador at Dhaka EPZ the Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman said that the authority always gives priority to the business related issues of South Korean investors to run their business smoothly in EPZ, says a press release.
BEPZA Chief sought more South Korean investment in the EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone. The Ambassador assured BEPZA for providing best support to increase South Korean investment in EPZs and BEPZA Economic Zone.
Ambassador Lee along with Major General Ziaur Rahman inaugurated "KOICA Vision Centre" established for eye disease treatment at the DEPZ Hospital. Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has set up this Vision Center to provide free eye care services to the EPZ workers.
The South Korean Envoy along with BEPZA Chief also visited Korean garment manufacturing company Youngone Hi-tech Sportswear Ind. Ltd and cap manufacturing company, Dhakarea Ltd. The Envoy praised to see the overall working atmosphere of these two factories operating in EPZ. Md. Abdus Sobhan, General Manager (Dhaka EPZ) accompanied them during this time.


