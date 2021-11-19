Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bill passed to regulate tour operators

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141

The Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed 'The Bangladesh Tour Operators and Tour Guides (Registration and Operation) Bill, 2021' to make it mandatory for tour operators and guides to get registered.
It aims to bring the tour operators under the legal framework for ensuring the best services and thus give a boost to the tourism sector.
State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.
As per the proposed law, a touring company will have to collect a license. No company will be allowed to operate tours without registration. If anyone does, it would be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure.
The proposed law also has a provision of handing over the registration to another tour operator in case of death, physical and financial incapability.
It suggested that criminal acts of the tour operators be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 aimed at protecting the interest of the tourists. The activities of tour operators, tour guides, general tour guides, cultural guides, nature guides and trekking guides will now be regulated, according to the legislation.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari
MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials
NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations
S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products
REHAB fair starts in Chattogram
Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting
Parliament passes BHBFC amendment bill-2021


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft