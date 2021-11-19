Bill passed to regulate tour operators

The Parliament on Thursday unanimously passed 'The Bangladesh Tour Operators and Tour Guides (Registration and Operation) Bill, 2021' to make it mandatory for tour operators and guides to get registered.

It aims to bring the tour operators under the legal framework for ensuring the best services and thus give a boost to the tourism sector.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.

As per the proposed law, a touring company will have to collect a license. No company will be allowed to operate tours without registration. If anyone does, it would be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The proposed law also has a provision of handing over the registration to another tour operator in case of death, physical and financial incapability.

It suggested that criminal acts of the tour operators be tried under the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 aimed at protecting the interest of the tourists. The activities of tour operators, tour guides, general tour guides, cultural guides, nature guides and trekking guides will now be regulated, according to the legislation. UNB





