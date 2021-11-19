UK seeks to deepen trade, other issues with BD



UK Minister for South Asia Lord Tariq Ahmad speaking at an event during his visit in Dhaka on November 15.

Lord Ahmad, who is also the UK Prime Minister's Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict, held meetings with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, as well as with representatives of civil society organisations and the humanitarian sector.

In his meetings during the three-day visit to Bangladesh from November 15, Lord Ahmad discussed the path to Bangladesh's landmark graduation from Least Developed Country Status, which is due in 2026. The Minister set out opportunities for enhanced trade and investment between the UK and Bangladesh, with a particular focus on the service sectors in which the UK is a world-leader, including finance, health and education. Lord Ahmad also discussed the outcomes of COP26 and looked forward to strengthening the UK-Bangladesh partnership on climate action, which combines expertise and technology alongside the recently-announced £120 million (14.2 billion taka) of UK Aid funding to overcome climate challenges.

On 17 November, Lord Ahmad represented the UK at the Indian Ocean Rim Association Council of Ministers. Speaking in the UK's capacity as Dialogue Partner, Lord Ahmad said that the type of cooperation that IORA did best would be invaluable in the response to the legacy of the pandemic, climate change and the sustainable use of the Indian Ocean's maritime resources.

On 16 November, Lord Ahmad visited Cox's Bazar. The Minister met Rohingya families and community leaders to learn about the persecution they had suffered in Myanmar, and to hear first-hand about the challenges that life in the camps presents. The refugees were clear that they were keen to return home and stressed their gratitude to the Government of Bangladesh for welcoming and protecting them in the meantime. They also explained how important it was that they had access to education and livelihood opportunities while they were still in Bangladesh.

Lord Ahmad urged Bangladesh to implement the relevant rules to allow UK higher education institutions to offer their services in Bangladesh, to offer young Bangladeshis more choice and support quality improvement across the sector as part of the Bangladesh government's drive to improve the effectiveness and relevance of Higher Education, says a release from the UK Embassy Dhaka on Thursday.

During his meetings, Lord Ahmad had the opportunity to discuss the valuable contribution of civil society, media, and academia to the partnership between the UK and Bangladesh. He acknowledged the challenges facing some of these groups, and highlighted the UK's commitment to supporting human rights and democratic values. He also supported their commitment to the democratic process ahead of Bangladesh's upcoming elections.





