BD to get $23b remittances from expatriates in 2021: WB

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that remittances of $23 billion will come to Bangladesh through banking channels this year and this figure will be 6 percent higher than the remittance inflow to the country in 2020.

According to the WB, Bangladesh will rise from eighth to seventh place this year in terms of remittance getters.

Despite the Corona pandemic, remittance inflows worldwide will increase by 7.3 percent this year, according to the WB. Growth in South Asia will be 8 percent.

The WB's latest report on migration and development, released from the global lender's headquarters in Washington DC on Wednesday, predicts 2021 remittance inflows by country and region. The report, titled 'Covid-19 Recovery: Migration in the Mirror', examines the potential for both internal and external migration.

According to the report, the economy of the Gulf Arab countries has recovered due to the rise in fuel prices in the world market. As a result, people who work in these countries from different parts of the world will get higher wages. In addition, many newcomers will have the opportunity to work in these countries.

Overall, remittance inflows from these oil-producing Middle Eastern countries to South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, will increase, the report said.

According to the report, remittance inflows to South Asian countries will increase by 7 percent to $ 159 billion in 2021 compared to 2020. The highest remittances of $87 billion will come to India. The growth will be 4.6 percent. Pakistan's remittances will reach $ 33 billion, with the record rise of 26 percent.

And remittances of $ 23 billion will come to Bangladesh, which is 6.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product or GDP.

According to the data of Bangladesh Bank (BB) in 2020, a quarter of a crore expatriates in different countries of the world sent remittances of $ 21.74 billion. Which was 20 percent more than the previous year. In 2019, they sent $ 18.33 billion.

In the last 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020 to June 2021), remittances of $ 24.78 billion came to Bangladesh. This was 36.10 percent more than the previous financial year. Never before in the history of Bangladesh has this amount of remittance come in any year or financial year.

However, there has been a slight ebb in that tide, according to BB data, remittances for the first four months (July-October) of the current 2021-22 financial year.

It shows that in these four months, the expatriates have sent $ 7.5 billion dollars in remittances, which is 20 percent less than the same period last year.

Global remittances to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 are projected to have increased 7.3 percent, the World Bank said.

This year's figure is estimated to reach $589 billion, compared with $549 billion last year. For 2022, remittances are again expected to grow, but at a more tame 2.6 percent over 2021.

While remittances were initially estimated to crater in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into recession, the actual decline was 1.7 percent, according to the latest data.



