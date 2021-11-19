Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD to get $23b remittances from expatriates in 2021: WB

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Correspondent

The World Bank (WB) has predicted that remittances of $23 billion will come to Bangladesh through banking channels this year and this figure will be 6 percent higher than the remittance inflow to the country in 2020.
According to the WB, Bangladesh will rise from eighth to seventh place this year in terms of remittance getters.
Despite the Corona pandemic, remittance inflows worldwide will increase by 7.3 percent this year, according to the WB. Growth in South Asia will be 8 percent.
The WB's latest report on migration and development, released from the global lender's headquarters in Washington DC on Wednesday, predicts 2021 remittance inflows by country and region. The report, titled 'Covid-19 Recovery: Migration in the Mirror', examines the potential for both internal and external migration.
According to the report, the economy of the Gulf Arab countries has recovered due to the rise in fuel prices in the world market.  As a result, people who work in these countries from different parts of the world will get higher wages. In addition, many newcomers will have the opportunity to work in these countries.
Overall, remittance inflows from these oil-producing Middle Eastern countries to South Asian countries, including Bangladesh, will increase, the report said.
According to the report, remittance inflows to South Asian countries will increase by 7 percent to $ 159 billion in 2021 compared to 2020. The highest remittances of $87 billion will come to India. The growth will be 4.6 percent. Pakistan's remittances will reach $ 33 billion, with the record rise of 26 percent.
And remittances of $ 23 billion will come to Bangladesh, which is 6.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product or GDP.
According to the data of Bangladesh Bank (BB) in 2020, a quarter of a crore expatriates in different countries of the world sent remittances of $ 21.74 billion. Which was 20 percent more than the previous year. In 2019,  they sent $ 18.33 billion.
In the last 2020-21 fiscal year (July 2020 to June 2021), remittances of $ 24.78 billion came to Bangladesh. This was 36.10 percent more than the previous financial year. Never before in the history of Bangladesh has this amount of remittance come in any year or financial year.
However, there has been a slight ebb in that tide, according to BB data, remittances for the first four months (July-October) of the current 2021-22 financial year.
It shows that in these four months, the expatriates have sent $ 7.5 billion dollars in remittances, which is 20 percent less than the same period last year.
Global remittances to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 are projected to have increased 7.3 percent, the World Bank said.
This year's figure is estimated to reach $589 billion, compared with $549 billion last year. For 2022, remittances are again expected to grow, but at a more tame 2.6 percent over 2021.
While remittances were initially estimated to crater in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into recession, the actual decline was 1.7 percent, according to the latest data.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
Exim Bank opens its 136th branch at Shibbari
MBL holds training for foreign exchange officials
NRBC Bank starts partnership banking at 14 locations
S'pore Airlines unveils all-new narrowbody aircraft cabin products
REHAB fair starts in Chattogram
Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah presiding over 34th Annual General Meeting
Parliament passes BHBFC amendment bill-2021


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft