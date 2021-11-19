Video
Marseille incur stadium ban for crowd trouble against PSG

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

PARIS, NOV 18: French football authorities on Wednesday ordered Marseille to play one home match behind closed doors as a result of crowd trouble in last month's game against Paris Saint-Germain.
The clash between the bitter rivals on October 24 ended in a 0-0 draw but was held up on more than one occasion as objects were thrown from the stands when PSG players went to take corner kicks.
There was another interruption in the second half when one young man invaded the pitch and approached Lionel Messi before being escorted off by a legion of security staff.
Twenty-one people were arrested and 17 taken into custody, charged with damage, possession of rockets, and violence or insult or resisting police officers following further incidents outside the Velodrome.
Marseille had already been punished twice this season by league officials for incidents in the stands in matches at Nice and Angers.    -AFP



Marseille incur stadium ban for crowd trouble against PSG
