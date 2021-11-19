Moyes renaissance has West Ham dreaming big

LONDON, NOV 18: West Ham manager David Moyes is enjoying a long-awaited renaissance after years in the wilderness as the Scot masterminds his club's unexpected bid to reach the Champions League.

Moyes has the Hammers flying high in the Premier League and a win at Wolves on Saturday would consolidate their position in the top four.

West Ham have won their past four league games and climbed to third place with a surprise 3-2 victory over Liverpool before the international break.

Sitting just three points behind leaders Chelsea, Moyes' men have their fans dreaming of a first-ever Champions League campaign.

And for the first time since 1985/86, when John Lyall's side finished third, West Ham could emerge as dark horses in the title race.

Not only has Moyes ended Liverpool's 25-game unbeaten run this season, he also ended Manchester City's reign as League Cup holders after knocking out Manchester United earlier in the same competition. -AFP







