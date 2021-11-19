Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

India beat New Zealand to give new T20 skipper Rohit winning start

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

JAIPUR, NOV 18: India gave Rohit Sharma a winning start as captain by securing a five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the first T20 international despite a late wobble in Jaipur on Wednesday.
The hosts were cruising towards a target of 165 as Rohit struck a quickfire 48 and Suryakumar Yadav made 62.
India, from needing 23 from the final four overs with eight wickets in hand, stuttered badly to leave them still requiring 10 off the last over, bowled by part-time seamer Daryl Mitchell.
But Rishabh Pant struck the winning boundary over mid-off with two balls to spare to put India 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.
It was an encouraging start to life as skipper for Rohit, who took over from Virat Kohli in the shortest format following India's shock Super 12 exit at the T20 World Cup.
"Towards the end we saw it wasn't easy. Was a great learning for the guys because those guys haven't batted in that situation before for India," said Rohit.
New Zealand, without usual captain Kane Williamson, were playing just three days after their World Cup final loss to Australia in Dubai.
India made a bright start to their chase before opener KL Rahul was caught off Mitchell Santner for just 15.
But the home side, with new coach Rahul Dravid in the dugout for the first time, took total control through Yadav and Rohit.
Yadav, who was given the man-of-the-match award, struck six fours and three sixes in his 40-ball innings before he was clean bowled by Trent Boult, who earlier removed Rohit, in the 16th over.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marseille incur stadium ban for crowd trouble against PSG
Boateng wants to help Hertha prove they're 'biggest club in Berlin'
Moyes renaissance has West Ham dreaming big
Muguruza beats Kontaveit to become Spain's first WTA Finals champion
Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev
Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off
India beat New Zealand to give new T20 skipper Rohit winning start
Pakistan look to keep WC momentum in Bangladesh T20s


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft