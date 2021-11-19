Sri Lanka beat Maldives in South Asian Basketball

Sri Lanka recorded their second victory as they beat Maldives by 77-45 points in the Bangabandhu 6th South Asian Basketball Championship held on Thursday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.

The winners' led the first half by 43-23 points.

In the day's match, Mendis and Pawan Gamage were the highest scorers with 18 points each for Sri Lanka while Abdullaamzar Mohamed scored 13 points and Ahmed Zabeer scored 9 points for the Maldives.

The championship will conclude tomorrow through a match between Bangladesh and India scheduled to be held at 10 am at the same venue.

Youth and Sports Ministry's Senior Secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain is expected to present in the closing ceremony as the chief guest and distribute the prizes while championship sponsor BDL Group's president Abdul Wahed will be present as the special guest.

Apart from Bangladesh, three more countries - India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives are taking part in the championship, sponsored by DBL Ceramics and organized by Bangladesh Basketball Federation. -BSS







