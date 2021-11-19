National football team return home

The Bangladesh national football team returned home this morning after participating in the four nations trophy in Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh failed to reach the final in the four-nation tournament after they were held 1-1 draw by Seychelles, 2-1 victory over the Maldives and Bangladesh 1-2 defeat against host Sri Lanka.

Among the three Bangladesh's opponents in the tournament Sri Lanka and Seychelles are down in rankings but Bangladesh could not beat any of them.

The boys in red and green failed to reach the final despite arousing some hope in their last match against Sri Lanka.

With Bangladesh and Sri Lanka securing equal four points, the hosts advanced to the final on a head-to-head basis.

Earlier, Bangladesh returned from Maldives after finishing fourth in the five-nation SAFF Championship. -BSS







