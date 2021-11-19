Rubel, Diya wait to make history

Archers Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Diya Siddique eagerly waiting to make history as the face their Korea in the gold deciding recurve mixed doubles event final in the 22nd Asian Archery Championship scheduled to be held tomorrow (Friday) at Bangladesh Army Stadium.

On the last day of the ongoing championship, Rubel and Diya, who for the first time reached the final of the prestigious tournament, compete against Korean RYOO Su Jung and LEE Seungyun pair in the third event of last day meet.

Ahead of the final, both the archers found very much optimistic to win the gold.

Talking to the pressmen on Thursday the promising archer Diya said: "I am prepared that we'll try our level best ....inspired by the coaches, my confidence level has increased a lot and .....I hope that if I able to give my best, it's possible to beat Korea."

"Rubel and I have faith on each other. If we can keep the trust and co-ordination, if the teamwork goes right, then maybe something good will happen," she added.

The archer from Kurigram Hakim Ahmed Rubel, who came to the limelight in the ongoing championship after surpassing Roman Sana said, he doesn't fells any pressure ahead of the Friday's final.

He said: "I'm not taking any pressure because it's the not the first match for us with Korea .....we know they are very good players, but we'll try our level best."

Bangladesh made history by reaching into the final of an event of the championships for the first time after a close-run 5-4 win over a strong India in an exciting semifinal.

Earlier this year, Bangladesh had also qualified for the final on this event an even bigger stage as Ruman Sana and Diya Siddique reached the final of the recurve mixed event of the Archery World Cup Stage-2 in Switzerland. On that occasion, Bangladesh had to be satisfied with a silver medal. -BSS







