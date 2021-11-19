Presence of fans in stadium will motivate us: Mahmudullah

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad said the presence of spectators in the stadium during the series against Pakistan will act as additional motivation for them as they are trying to quell the agony of the Twenty20 World Cup shamble.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed fans back to stadium with the series for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

"This (fans back to stadium) is a good thing for our team and also for our cricket. Because they always get behind us. Hopefully they will support our team again. We will also try to repay the faith they have put on us through a strong performance in the series against Pakistan," Mahmudullah said.

International cricket returned to Bangladesh in January with the West Indies series. But the BCB organized the game in empty stadium as the coronavirus cases were surging in the country.

Although Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand were then given hospitality, spectators were not allowed to enter the gallery. Only invited guests from the BCB could come to the gallery. This time the door of the stadium is being opened for everyone.

The two teams will play three T20 matches on November 19, 20 and 22 in Mirpur. The first Test will be held in Chattogram from November 26 and the second Test is in Mirpur from December 4. -BSS





