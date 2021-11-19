Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 November, 2021, 5:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Presence of fans in stadium will motivate us: Mahmudullah

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad said the presence of spectators in the stadium during the series against Pakistan will act as additional motivation for them as they are trying to quell the agony of the Twenty20 World Cup shamble.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) allowed fans back to stadium with the series for the first time since the outbreak of the Covid-19.
"This (fans back to stadium) is a good thing for our team and also for our cricket. Because they always get behind us. Hopefully they will support our team again. We will also try to repay the faith they have put on us through a strong performance in the series against Pakistan," Mahmudullah said.
International cricket returned to Bangladesh in January with the West Indies series. But the BCB organized the game in empty stadium as the coronavirus cases were surging in the country.
Although Sri Lanka, Australia and New Zealand were then given hospitality, spectators were not allowed to enter the gallery. Only invited guests from the BCB could come to the gallery. This time the door of the stadium is being opened for everyone.
The two teams will play three T20 matches on November 19, 20 and 22 in Mirpur. The first Test will be held in Chattogram from November 26 and the second Test is in Mirpur from December 4.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Marseille incur stadium ban for crowd trouble against PSG
Boateng wants to help Hertha prove they're 'biggest club in Berlin'
Moyes renaissance has West Ham dreaming big
Muguruza beats Kontaveit to become Spain's first WTA Finals champion
Djokovic reaches ATP Finals semis by thrashing Rublev
Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off
India beat New Zealand to give new T20 skipper Rohit winning start
Pakistan look to keep WC momentum in Bangladesh T20s


Latest News
ADB approves $150m for small enterprises in Bangladesh
Russia successfully test fires Zircon hypersonic missile
DNCC constructs 63 public toilets for city dwellers: Atiqul
National football team return home
Truck helper killed in city road accident
Mahmudullah seeking good start to gain momentum
Varsity student's body recovered in Dinajpur
UN resolution on Rohingyas carries political value: Momen
Low over Bay intensifies into depression
'Legal action if extra bus fare taken from passengers'
Most Read News
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
Did COP 26 in Glasgow change the reality?
Exploiting the potential of agro-tourism to boost rural economies
Disgruntled leaders and activists of Narayanganj Metropolitan unit Juba Dal
PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
1 more dies, 103 infected with dengue
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
Whether Khaleda could show generosity like PM, asks Hasan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft