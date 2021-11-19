Video
Friday, 19 November, 2021
129 fresh dengue cases reported

Published : Friday, 19 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

The country reported 129 fresh dengue cases in last 24 hours till Thursday morning 8:00am, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.
With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year rose to 26,129 while a total of 2,371 were diagnosed during the running month.
According to the DGHS, 98 people died so far due to dengue in the country this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 died in August, 23 in September, 22 in October and seven in November so far.
At least 555 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are now receiving treatment in the country. Of them, 445 patients were receiving treatment in 46 government and private hospitals in Dhaka while the remaining 110 were undergoing treatment outside Dhaka.
Some 26,129 patients are admitted to different hospitals with dengue since January while 25,476 patients have returned home after recovery.
At least 5,458 were diagnosed with dengue in October, 7841 in September, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May and rest are from January to April, according to the DGHS.
Among the deaths, 90 have died in Dhaka division, two each in Chattogram, Khulna and Mymensingh and one each in Rajshahi and Barishal divisions.


