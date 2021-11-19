CPA gives incentive to 6,752 workers

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 18: Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has given incentives to workers under berth, terminal and ship handling operators engaged in cargo and container handling at the port.

CPA Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan handed over the incentive money to the representatives of workers and operators as the chief guest on Thursday. In the third phase, 6,752 workers received incentive of Tk 2,500 each.

On the occasion, the CPA Chairman said, "Chattogram Port was not closed for even a minute as the workers provided uninterrupted service during the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister has arranged Covid-19 vaccine for the officers, employees and workers of Chattogram Port on priority basis." During the handing over of incentive money, the port's Board Member (Administration and Planning) Mohammad Zafar Alam, Member (Finance) Kamrul Amin, Member (Engineering) Commodore M Niyamul Hasan, Member (Harbour and Marine) Commodore Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman, Director (Administration) Mohammad Mominur Rashid, Director (Transport) Enamul Karim, Secretary Mohammad Omar Farooq, Chief Personnel Officer Nasir Uddin were present, among others.







