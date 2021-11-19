No legal scope for Khaleda to go abroad: Law Minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Thursday said there is no legal scope in the present situation to allow ailing BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment.

"There's no scope in the law. They can rebuke me as much as they wish but it doesn't matter to me I'll follow the law," he said.

The law minister made the remark as a demand was placed by BNP MP Gulam Mohammad Siraj (Bogura-6) in Parliament on point-of-order for allowing Khaleda Zia to go abroad for medical treatment.

Pointing at Khaleda Zia, Anisul Huq said a convicted person was released suspending her sentence as per section 401 of the Criminal Code of Procedure (CrPC) but there is no provision to reconsider an already disposed appeal in the section.

The minister said Khaleda Zia is getting treatment properly as per their statements. "It is up to them whether they're happy or not with the treatment," he added.

He said the BNP leaders argued that Khaleda Zia can be released for receiving treatment abroad on humanitarian grounds and raised some previous instances in this regard saying that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was allowed to go abroad in 2007-2008 despite having lawsuits against her. "But it's not true as the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) has never been convicted in any case," he added. -UNB







