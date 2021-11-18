Ctg dist admin to go for eviction drive next week

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 17: The Chattogram district administration will go for tougher action against the illegal grabbers who set up structures on both the banks of the river karnaphuli in the next week.

Talking to the Daily Observer, Muhammad Momimnur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram said, "We are fully ready to take actions."

In this connection, the final decision will be taken at a meeting scheduled to be held at the end of this week.

He said, "Shipping Ministry has already started

identifying the illegal grabbers."

The DC said, "We shall go for action with the joint collaboration of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Port Authority (CPA)."

Earlier, the National River protection Commission notified the four organisations of Chattogram to take an effective step to vacate the banks of the Karnaphuli.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) issued a legal notice against three organisations including the Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited to return Karnaphuli River land they grabbed.

Three organisations are Karnaphuli Ship Builders, Sea Resources Company and Bangladesh Fish Development Corporation.

Sayeed Ahmed Kabir, a Supreme Court lawyer issued the notice on behalf of BELA.

In the notice, they alleged that those three organisations had built up establishment filling the Issanagar Khal near the Karnaphuli which is a criminal offence.

BELA said they would file a case against those organisations if they fail to remove the establishments within seven days.