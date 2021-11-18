Video
Thursday, 18 November, 2021
Mirza Abbas hospitalized

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was admitted to a city hospital early Wednesday with acute chest pain.
"Sir (Abbas) was taken to Evercare Hospital as he suddenly complained of chest pain," said his personal assistant Asif Sohan.
BNP's health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said
Abbas, a former mayor of undivided Dhaka city and an ex-minister in Khaleda Zia's last cabinet, was admitted to the hospital around 1:30am and then underwent some necessary medical tests.
He said the BNP leader has been receiving treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital under cardiologist Shabuddin Talukder.
"His condition is now relatively better. He has been kept asleep," Rafiqul said.
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has also been receiving treatment at the CCU of the hospital since Saturday.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
