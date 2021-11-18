Mirza Abbas hospitalized

BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was admitted to a city hospital early Wednesday with acute chest pain.

"Sir (Abbas) was taken to Evercare Hospital as he suddenly complained of chest pain," said his personal assistant Asif Sohan.

BNP's health affairs secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said

Abbas, a former mayor of undivided Dhaka city and an ex-minister in Khaleda Zia's last cabinet, was admitted to the hospital around 1:30am and then underwent some necessary medical tests.

He said the BNP leader has been receiving treatment at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital under cardiologist Shabuddin Talukder.

"His condition is now relatively better. He has been kept asleep," Rafiqul said.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has also been receiving treatment at the CCU of the hospital since Saturday. -UNB











