Press conference on HSC exams today

The Ministry of Education is set to hold a press conference today to complete the upcoming HSC and equivalent examinations 2021 in a fair, copy-free and positive environment.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will be present at the press conference scheduled at 4 pm.

The press conference will be held after the meeting of the National Monitoring and Law and Order Committee formed to ensure smooth completion of HSC and equivalent examinations.

As per custom, HSC and equivalent examinations are held in April every year. But because of Corona, it will start in December.









