Motorcycles veritable death traps

At least 1,756 people died and 1,123 were injured in 1,653 motorcycle accidents across the country in the last ten month of this year.

The non-governmental organization Road Safety Foundation said this in a press release on Wednesday. The report was published based on information from 7 national dailies, 5 online news portals and electronic media.

According to the press release, 1,026 people were killed in 1,011 motorcycle accidents in the country from January to October in 2020. In the 10 months from January to October this year, accidents increased by 63.60pc and fatalities increased by 71.35pc.

Among the dead, 1,327 people aged 14 to 45 years. 72 teachers and 669 students were killed in the accident. 151 pedestrians were killed in motorcycle collision.

Observations show that of the accidents, 349 were head-on collisions with other vehicles, 583 were due to loss of control of the motorcycle, 715 were due to ramming or knocking off the roads by other vehicles and 6 due to other reasons.

According to the Road Safety Foundation's observation and analysis, 577 accidents occurred on highways, 526 on regional roads, 291 on rural roads and 256 on urban roads. Analysis of accidents shows that motorcyclists are solely responsible for 672 accidents.

At present, about 35 lakh motorcycles are running in the country, of which more than 12 lakh are running in the capital. The use of motorcycles is increasing at an unusual rate due to the lack of quality public transport and traffic jams. Motorcycles are 30 times more risky than 4 wheelers.

The reasons identified for the motorcycle accidents include reckless driving by teenagers, ignorance and disobedience of traffic laws, reckless speed of vehicles including bus-truck-pickup-private car-microbus.

The study called for controlling the production, sale and use of high-speed motorcycles, increasing the number of skilled drivers, fixing the salaries and working hours of public transport drivers, constructing road dividers on all highways and increasing the capacity of BRTA. The Road Transport Act-2018 needs to be implemented properly.









