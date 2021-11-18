Covid:  6 more die, 266 cases in 24 hrs

Six more people died and 266 infected from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release.

Till Wednesday 8:00am the total number of deaths reached to 27,934 and the death rate stands at 1.78 per cent.

Among the deaths four were women and two men. Sylhet reported three deaths, Dhaka two, and Rajshahi one. Five of them died at different hospitals, while one died at home.

Two of them were between 51-60 years old and other four were between 61-70 years old, added the release.

At least 266 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 15,73,214, added the press release.

A total of 19,670 samples were tested in the 24-hour period, yielding an infection rate of 1.35 per cent. The overall infection rate in the country stands at 14.77 per cent.

The current positivity rate is 1.35 per cent while the total positivity rate

stands at 14.77 per ccent.

In the last 24 hours at least 257 Covid-19 patients have recovered..

The total number of recoveries now stands at 15,37,224 and the recovery rate at 97.71 per cent.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.13 million lives and infected more than 255.26 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 230.74 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 224 countries and territories across the world.









