Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:06 PM
Judge omits ’72-hr time limit for rape case’ comment from Raintree verdict

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

Judge Mosammat Kamru-nnahar, who drew widespread criticism for saying rape complaints made 72 hours after the alleged incident should not be recorded, has left out the controversial observation from the written version of the verdict in the Raintree hotel case.
The written verdict was published on Monday, a day after Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain relieved
Kamrunnahar of her judicial duties after her comments sparked a public uproar.
Special Public Prosecutor Afroza Farhana Ahmed Orange said on Wednesday that the written verdict did not mention the time limit, which Law Minister Anisul Huq described as "illegal and unconstitutional".
Kamrunnahar, the judge of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, on Nov 11 acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers co-owner, and four others of charges of raping two university students at the hotel in Dhaka's Banani in 2017.
The medical reports on the victims did not find any signs of sexual violation because the case was filed weeks after the incident - one of the factors that led to the acquittal of the suspects.
The investigator should have given the matter "proper consideration", but he "wasted the public's time", the judge said while delivering the verdict.
No rape case should be filed if 72 hours have passed since the incident, she added, drawing flak from rights activists, legal experts, the government and the top court.    -bdnews24.com


