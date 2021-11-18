Video
Bus fare chaos continues across country

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

Fierce haggling leading to fist fights for realization of arbitrary bus fare imposed by bus workers on passengers, the constant pressure of the bus owners for collecting bus rent in full and the agitation of students for 50 per cent concession on fare has compounded the transport problem in the city as elsewhere in the country.
The transport workers, mainly of buses, have been staging demonstration since Tuesday due to disagreement over collecting new bus fare from the passengers.
The agitating workers gathered in front of Purabi Cinema at 8:00am on Wednesday and forced the passengers to get down from the buses.  Police, later, removed the workers from the road.
Despite ongoing mobile court drives against overcharging from passengers, bus operators are still collecting extra fare in Dhaka,
Chattogram and also in other parts of the country.
The transport workers mainly of buses also held demonstrations in different parts of the country.
The transport workers are observing strike for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Many inter districts bus workers also have been staging demonstrations due to disagreement over collecting new bus fare from passengers, according to sources.
Hundreds of commuters were seen standing at different points of Mirpur in Dhaka as the transports stopped plying due to the strike on Wednesday. They expressed anger as the strike was causing them trouble to reach their destinations.
Though, one to two buses were seen on the road at Mirpur-12, but those were full of passengers. Several buses were kept parking on the main road.
Faysal Ahmed, a private bank official, said, "I am standing in front of Purabi Cinema from 7:00am for a bus to go to Motijheel. I am thinking of going to Motijheel by Rickshaw as there was no CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the road."
The passengers complained that the bus workers were taking more than the fare fixed by the government. They want to charge as they wish. They drop off the passengers who refused to pay the fare demanded.
Although the government has decided to ramp up bus fares up to 28 per cent, many operators were charging as much as 50 per cent higher fares, even the CNG-run ones, for whom the hiked fares do not apply.


