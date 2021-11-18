Fuel price hike linked with global market: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government has to give Tk 23,000 crore as subsidy for diesel annually.

The total subsidy given to electricity and diesel amount to Tk 53,000 crore a year.

She also said fuel prices had gone up globally and price has also seen an increase in Bangladesh

and neighboring countries.

The Prime Minister said this at a press conference at her official residence Ganobhaban.

About bus fare hike, Sheikh Hasina said, "We have set a reasonable fare through discussion. If the government keeps increasing subsidies for fuel, there will be no development."

Hasina also said, "We have imported LNG to meet gas crisis. We are providing LNG at Tk 9 instead of Tk 69 so that industries can run smoothly. We are giving big subsidy in the gas sector."

"We have reduced the prices of fertilisers for farmers. The fertiliser which was Tk 90 a kilogram, has been lowered to Tk 15-Tk 16. We have provided subsidies to every component of agriculture. Now farmers can open bank account at Tk 10 only. The subsidies go to farmers directly through these accounts," she added.









