Govt to buy 25cr doses of vaccine soon

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the government had made arrangements to buy 25 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines for the country's people and around 9 crore vaccine had been administered till now.

The Prime Minister was addressing at a press conference at her official residence Ganabhaban in the

capital on Wednesday on her recent visit to Scotland's capital Glasgow to attend the 26th Climate Change Conference and later to France.

Sheikh Hasina said Covid-19 vaccines will be brought to the country under the COVAX facility.

"We will not face problems over vaccines in our country. We are administering vaccine every day. At the moment, we are also providing vaccines to residents of slums as well as students," she added.

Hasina said everyone is getting Covid-19 vaccine free of cost, although a vaccine shot is very expensive.

