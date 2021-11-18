PBI finds no evidence of torture on cartoonist Kishore

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) did not find any evidence of physical torture of cartoonist Ahmed Ahmed Kabir Kishore after he had been picked from his residence on 2 May last year.

On Wednesday Investigation Officer (IO) Md Mizanur Rahman, Superintendent of Police (SP) of PBI, submitted a report in Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed November 24 for hearing on the report.

On March 10 Kishore filed a case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act, seeking redress.

After recording the statement of the complainant, Judge KM Imrul Kayes ordered the PBI to investigate the allegations.

Eleven people including Kishore and Mushtaq Ahmed were made accused in the case filed by RAB with Ramna Police Station under the Digital Security Act.

Mushtaq Ahmed died in prison on 25 February this year. Mushtaq's death triggered protests demanding justice for the writer and the repeal of the Digital Security Act.

The PBI, however, found information that Kishore was arrested from his residence on 5 May that year in a case under the Digital Security Case.

The PBI probe report said the complainant could not provide any information about who picked the cartoonist and where he was taken.

In fact, RAB arrested cartoonist Kishore from his residence. The PBI quizzed RAB-3 official Abu Bakar Siddique, who is the complainant of the case filed against Kishore.

The RAB officials said Kishore was arrested from his residence on specific allegations. He was never tortured physically and mentally.

Four investigating officers of the case were quizzed. They, too, could not provide any information on torturing Kishore.

The probe report further said cartoonist Kishore's brother Ahsan Habib was also interrogated. He also could not say who picked Kishore on 2 May.

But Ahsan Habib said everything was vandalised at Kishore's residence on that day. Kishore's mobile phone was taken away.

He was masked with a

special cap that covered his face up to his nose and dragged him to a vehicle. Then they drowned out Kishore's shouting with loud music. The PBI interrogated 19 people in this case.

At that time, he was showed various cartoons painted by him and interrogated. At one stage, one of them slapped his ear very hard and he fell from the chair.

He became numb for a few minutes and was bleeding in his ear. Those people started beating him again. On 5 May, Kishore found himself at the RAB headquarters where he also saw writer Mushtaq Ahmed.

After staying in prison for 10 months, Kishore received a bail for six months from the High Court. He was released on 4 March.





