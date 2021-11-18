We don’t want culture of violence: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a press conference through a video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

She was replying to a question from a journalist at a press conference arranged at her official residence Ganabhaban to brief the media on her recent visit to Scotland's capital Glasgow to attend the COP26 Climate Summit and later to France.

Regarding the recent violence centring the Union Parishad (UP) elections across the country Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that election violence is a common issue in the country. Violence-free election never happened here. UP election violence occurred earlier and it is also happening this time.

On the topic of the UP elections using party symbol, the Prime Minister said chairman post aspirants are allowed to compete with party sign. But, member posts are free and election violence is not happening only for chairman positions. After analysing the violence it was found that problems are also happening for member positions.

It is not true that violence is happening only for giving party nomination and symbol, she added.

Many party men expect party nomination to take part in election for chairman post. But, those who are deprived from nomination, many of them run in elections as independent or rebel candidates and BNP-Jamaat activists are also participating in elections hiding their political identities. They are also mostly responsible for the recent UP election violence, said the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, Awami

League President Sheikh Hasina also said stern action will be taken against party activists who are engaged in violence centring UP elections. She also warned the rebel candidates.









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "We don't want culture of violence. People are killing one another and their involvement in violence is totally unacceptable."She was replying to a question from a journalist at a press conference arranged at her official residence Ganabhaban to brief the media on her recent visit to Scotland's capital Glasgow to attend the COP26 Climate Summit and later to France.Regarding the recent violence centring the Union Parishad (UP) elections across the country Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that election violence is a common issue in the country. Violence-free election never happened here. UP election violence occurred earlier and it is also happening this time.On the topic of the UP elections using party symbol, the Prime Minister said chairman post aspirants are allowed to compete with party sign. But, member posts are free and election violence is not happening only for chairman positions. After analysing the violence it was found that problems are also happening for member positions.It is not true that violence is happening only for giving party nomination and symbol, she added.Many party men expect party nomination to take part in election for chairman post. But, those who are deprived from nomination, many of them run in elections as independent or rebel candidates and BNP-Jamaat activists are also participating in elections hiding their political identities. They are also mostly responsible for the recent UP election violence, said the Prime Minister.Meanwhile, AwamiLeague President Sheikh Hasina also said stern action will be taken against party activists who are engaged in violence centring UP elections. She also warned the rebel candidates.