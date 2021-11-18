Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

We don’t want culture of violence: PM

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a press conference through a video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses a press conference through a video conferencing from her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. PHOTO: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "We don't want culture of violence. People are killing one another and their involvement in violence is totally unacceptable."
She was replying to a question from a journalist at a press conference arranged at her official residence Ganabhaban to brief the media on her recent visit to Scotland's capital Glasgow to attend the COP26 Climate Summit and later to France.
Regarding the recent violence centring the Union Parishad (UP) elections across the country Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said that election violence is a common issue in the country. Violence-free election never happened here. UP election violence occurred earlier and it is also happening this time.
On the topic of the UP elections using party symbol, the Prime Minister said chairman post aspirants are allowed to compete with party sign. But, member posts are free and election violence is not happening only for chairman positions. After analysing the violence it was found that problems are also happening for member positions.
It is not true that violence is happening only for giving party nomination and symbol, she added.
Many party men expect party nomination to take part in election for chairman post. But, those who are deprived from nomination, many of them run in elections as independent or rebel candidates and BNP-Jamaat activists are also participating in elections hiding their political identities. They are also mostly responsible for the recent UP election violence, said the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, Awami
League President Sheikh Hasina also said stern action will be taken against party activists who are engaged in violence centring UP elections. She also warned the rebel candidates.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ctg dist admin to go for eviction drive next week
BCL leaders of Titumir College attack the students of the same college
Mirza Abbas hospitalized
Europe only region with increasing Covid deaths: WHO
Press conference on HSC exams today
Motorcycles veritable death traps
Covid:  6 more die, 266 cases in 24 hrs
Judge omits ’72-hr time limit for rape case’ comment from Raintree verdict


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft