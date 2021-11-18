Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Govt can permit Khaleda to go abroad if it wants: Rizvi

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

BNP on Wednesday said the government has the authority to allow critically ill Khaleda Zia to go abroad for advanced treatment anytime.
"The government can permit such a critically sick leader like Khaleda Zia (to go abroad) anytime. We still call upon the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
Speaking at a doa mahfil, he also turned down Law Minister Anisul Huq's remark that the BNP chief has to go back to jail for making a fresh application to go abroad.
"Is there any such provision in any law (that she needs to return to jail for a fresh application)? You're lying and repeating the same thing," Rizvi said pointing at the Law Minister.
Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (Jasas) arranged the programme on the ground floor of BNP's Nayapaltan central office seeking divine blessings for the speedy recovery of Khaleda.
On Tuesday, Anisul Huq told Parliament that the government will consider the BNP chairperson's appeal to go abroad for medical treatment if she forwards a fresh petition after returning to jail.
Rizvi said current prime minister and then opposition leader Sheikh Hasina and then Awami League general secretary Abul Jalil went abroad for treatment during the rule of Fakhruddin-Moyeenuddin after the 1/11political changeover.
He said another politician ASM Abur Rob also went abroad from jail for treatment. "There're many such examples."
The BNP leader described the law minister as a cruel man, and said he played many things against Khaleda 'using' the court to appease Sheikh Hasina.
"No one in the world has done such bad things as the law minister. The prime minister and the law minister take pleasure seeing the suffering of the BNP
chairperson. This is why he wants to make Sheikh Hasina happy by giving references of all kinds of inhuman laws against the BNP leaders."
He warned that people will give a befitting reply by taking to the streets if the government does not shun its 'inhuman and cruel' attitude against Khaleda.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on November 13, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt can permit Khaleda to go abroad if it wants: Rizvi
BNP plotting to grab power with help of communal forces: Quader
DU graduate officers float new organization
Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say
Brief curb on commuters inside Dhaka Cantt on Armed Forces Day Nov 21
Another dengue patient dies, 123 hospitalized
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir among the party leaders
Awami League activists throng the premises of the party


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft