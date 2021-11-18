BNP plotting to grab power with help of communal forces: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said that BNP is hatching conspiracy to come to the power taking help of communal forces.

"They (BNP leaders) are now involved in hatching conspiracy in disguise of democracy's saviors. They are conspiring to come to the power taking shelters on the shoulders of communal forces. The misdemeanors of BNP must be resisted by the united efforts of all quarters," he said.

The minister made the remarks while virtually addressing the triennial conference of Singra upazila unit of Awami League (AL) in Natore district.

"The life and security of 17 crore people of the country is not safe in the hands of BNP," he said.

A huge investment is being made in various conspiracies against the government and the country in order to destroy communal harmony.

About Union Parishad elections, he said that stern organizational actions would be taken against the people if they sent the names of troublemakers removing the names of the devoted activists of Awami League.

He said: "Everyone should work together for the party following the ideology of party president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to maintain the current development spree of the country."

He lauded the development activities of the Natore district taken the incumbent government under the prudent leadership of the premier Sheikh Hasina.

With Singra Upazila unit of AL President Advocate Ohidur Rahman in the chair, the conference was virtually addressed, among others, by AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, AL Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

Natore District unit of AL President Professor Abdul Quddus and general secretary Shafiqul Islam Shimul also spoke on the occasion. -BSS



