Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 November, 2021, 1:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

DU graduate officers float new organization

Published : Thursday, 18 November, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
DU Correspondant

Former students of Dhaka University (DU) floated an organization named 'Dhaka University Officers' Forum (DUGOF)' on Wednesday.
 Md Mustafizur Rahman, College Inspector of DU and former student of the Department of Law (Batch 13), was made President and Monzur Hossain, a former student of the Department of Islamic Studies and Deputy Registrar of the office of DU Vice Chancellor, general secretary of the newly established organization.
 Besides, AKM Amjad Hossain Shishir, Deputy Registrar of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Saruj Kumar Sarker, Deputy Registrar of VC office and Md Ruhul Amin, Principal Store Officer of Treasurers' office, were announced as Vice Presidents of the association.
 Rajib Mahmud Shamim Parvez, Deputy Registrar (Education-3) of Registrar Office, was been made as treasurer while Salma Binte Haque, Deputy Registrar (Administration-8) of Registrar Office and Mia Hasan Jamil Shishir, Deputy Librarian of the DU Library were made Joint General Secretaries of this forum.
President Mustafizur Rahman asked all the graduate officers to work together to move the university forward.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Govt can permit Khaleda to go abroad if it wants: Rizvi
BNP plotting to grab power with help of communal forces: Quader
DU graduate officers float new organization
Two blasts hit Afghan capital Kabul, officials say
Brief curb on commuters inside Dhaka Cantt on Armed Forces Day Nov 21
Another dengue patient dies, 123 hospitalized
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir among the party leaders
Awami League activists throng the premises of the party


Latest News
Man Utd wage bill soars after Ronaldo return
Argentina v Brazil match officials suspended for serious errors
All museums in Bangladesh to be made more dynamic; Bill placed
Dhaka College students block road demanding half bus fare
KUET student 'kills self' jumping in front of train
Dhaka breathes “unhealthy” air in the morning, says a global monitor
Man injured in Naogaon pre-election violence dies
Man 'takes own life' killing 2-year-old son in Netrakona
UN unanimously adopts resolution on Rohingyas
Two men convicted of killing Malcolm X to be exonerated
Most Read News
7 Azerbaijani soldiers killed in clashes with Armenia
Bus strike at Mirpur causes trouble for cummuters
Climate change and armed conflicts: Beyond COP-26
Australia toughens rules on foreign interference at universities
Khaleda given scope of living outside jail, is it not enough, asks PM
Youngone to provide 10 lakh pieces of safety masks
30 held on different charges in Rajshahi
Mirza Abbas at CCU of Evercare Hospital
No proof of torture on cartoonist Kishore found: PBI
Britain keen to work with Bangladesh on alternative energy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft