DU graduate officers float new organization

Former students of Dhaka University (DU) floated an organization named 'Dhaka University Officers' Forum (DUGOF)' on Wednesday.

Md Mustafizur Rahman, College Inspector of DU and former student of the Department of Law (Batch 13), was made President and Monzur Hossain, a former student of the Department of Islamic Studies and Deputy Registrar of the office of DU Vice Chancellor, general secretary of the newly established organization.

Besides, AKM Amjad Hossain Shishir, Deputy Registrar of Muktijoddha Ziaur Rahman Hall, Saruj Kumar Sarker, Deputy Registrar of VC office and Md Ruhul Amin, Principal Store Officer of Treasurers' office, were announced as Vice Presidents of the association.

Rajib Mahmud Shamim Parvez, Deputy Registrar (Education-3) of Registrar Office, was been made as treasurer while Salma Binte Haque, Deputy Registrar (Administration-8) of Registrar Office and Mia Hasan Jamil Shishir, Deputy Librarian of the DU Library were made Joint General Secretaries of this forum.

President Mustafizur Rahman asked all the graduate officers to work together to move the university forward.







